Worlds longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas to reach Patna tomorrow

AMNWorld’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas on way to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh is in Bihar. The maiden voyage of Ganga Vilas is witnessing 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey.

The cruise reached Buxar yesterday evening and stayed one night.

AIR Correspondent reports that travellers visited different places in Buxar today. The tourist visited the War memorial and Sita Ram Upadhya Museum in Buxar. After visiting tourist places of Buxar the Ganga Vilas sailed to Doriganj, Chapra.

Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey said Doriganj is a significant place in Hindu mythology.

The cruise will reach Patna tomorrow after visiting Chirand archaeological site in the Saran district. The cruise will be in Bihar till the 22nd of this month. During this period the cruise will halt at eight different places including Munger, Simaria in Begusarai, Sultanganj and Bateshwar Sthan in Bhagalpur.

The travellers will visit different historical places and monuments which include the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University in Munger and Bhagalpur respectively.

MV Ganga Vilas was flagged off from Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Cruise will cover a 3,200 km voyage being pitched as the world’s longest.

