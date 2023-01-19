World’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Sultanganj from Munger

AMN

World’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas has reached Sultanganj from Munger. Tourists were welcomed traditionally after arrival.

The cruise is in Bihar en route to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. Thirty-two tourists from Switzerland are revelling the journey. Tourists visited historical and religious places in Sultanganj. They visited Ajgaivinath temple which is situated on the banks of river Ganga.

Tourists participated in puja celebrations in temple. It is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple has been constructed on a rock which is projected out from holy river Ganga. During the month of Sawan millions of pilgrims across the country come here to fetch Ganga water from Sultanganj to offer it to Baba Baidyanath at Deoghar in Jharkhand. After visiting Sultanganj the Ganga Vilas cruise will sail to Kahalgao . They are scheduled to Bateshwar Sthan where tourists will visit excavation site of the Vikramshila university.