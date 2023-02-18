इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 12:13:57      انڈین آواز
World’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Goalpara in Assam

AMN

The world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas Ganga reached Goalpara in Assam on Saturday evening and anchored at Kachari Ghat. Earlier in the day, the river cruiser departed from the IWAI Dhubri terminal.

Tomorrow, the tourists will visit the Sri Surya Pahar, a hill top site in Goalpara district famous for its terracotta and rock-cut sculpture depicting deities of Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. It is an Archeological Survey of India, ASI’s protected site of National Importance.

Today, the tourists visited the Asharikandi village of Dhubri district of Assam to get the first hand experience of traditional way of making terracotta and pottery. 26 Swiss and two German tourists also visited the Gurudwara Tegbahadur Sahibji and Victoria Park in the Dhubri town.

MV Ganga Vilas, which is scheduled to travel 13 days in Assam, will also halt at Sualkuchi and Pandu in Guwahati, Kaziranga and Majuli before the culmination of the journey at Dibrugarh on 1st March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually flagged off the cruise on 13th January, this year from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh which has already traversed through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

