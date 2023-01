WEB DESK

World’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas reached at Bangla Ghat in Buxar in Bihar on Saturday evening. Tourists were welcomed after arriving at ghat.

The tourist will visit different tourist places of Buxar including War memorial and Sita Ram Upadhya Museum on Sunday. The cruise will reach Patna on January 16 via Doring – Chirand. The cruise will be in Bihar till 22nd of January. During this period the cruise will go to Simaria in Begusarai, Munger, Sultanganj and Bateshwar Sthan.