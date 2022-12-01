World’s first intra-nasal vaccine for COVID gets CDSCO’s approval

World’s first intra-nasal vaccine for COVID developed by India has got approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for restricted use in emergency situations in the age group of 18 and above. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said this while chairing the meeting of the Societies of Autonomous Institutions of the Department of Biotechnology in Delhi.

The Minister informed that the product development and clinical trials were funded by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, BIRAC under the Mission COVID Suraksha Program. The Minister said that India’s efforts through Mission COVID Suraksha has not only strengthened Atmanirbhar Bharat but also bolstered India’s status as a worldwide vaccine development and manufacturing center.

He also informed about the decision to merge the 14 societies of Biotechnology Institutes into a single society in the interest of convenient functioning, cost-effectiveness and integrated working.