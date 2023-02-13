World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2023 01:38:44      انڈین آواز
World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to raise awareness among the public and the media about the importance of radio and to encourage access to information through radio.  The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Peace’. United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.  

It is also a day to remember the unique power of Radio which touches lives and brings people together from every corner of the globe. In a video message , CEO,Prasar Bharati , Gaurav Dwivedi said that Radio as a mass medium, has been palying a significant role in shaping the public lives in the world almost century now. Director General All India Radio, Vasudha Gupta, in her video messag, said that this year’s theme ‘Radio and Peace’ which is particularly rooted in the core objective of public Services Broadcasting around the world.

Meanwhile, on World Radio Day, the Radio Festival, founded by a community broadcaster Archana Kapoor, is celebrated every year. This year the festival will be organised at the India International Center in New Delhi. The two-day celebrations will dwell upon themes of ‘Radio for Peace and Radio for Climate Action’.  With India assuming presidency at the G20, the 6th edition of the Radio Festival- The Wave Forward – will deliberate on the action points and agenda of G20. The event will be hosted in collaboration with the G20 Secretariat and supported by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Prasar Bharati, UNESCO, and UNICEF.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Neerja Sekhar and Director General All India Radio, Vasudha Gupta will deliver the inaugural address.  Radio Jockeys from private radios, Senior producers from All India Radio, community broadcasters and content producers will be speaking on various panels. This includes Radio at the borders, climate change is everybody’s business and how Radio breaks the clutter to strum a new beat. Along the sidelines of the Radio Festival, the organizers will host workshops and master classes on creating content and voice modulation. 

