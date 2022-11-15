World population reaches 8 billion people today

WEB DESK

The world’s population is projected to reach 8 billion people today, according to United Nations estimates. The UN’s Population Division Director John Wilmoth said that reaching 8 billion people is a sign of human success, but it is also a great risk for our future.

According to the World Population Prospect report 2022, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country during 2023.

The annual World Population Prospect report, released yesterday also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one percent in 2020.

The UN said that figure has come due to longer lifespans and the rapid growth of some nations in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.