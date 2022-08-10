World now sees India as an engine of economic growth: Piyush Goyal

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the world now sees India as an engine of economic growth. Addressing a gathering at the Vyapari Udyami Sammelan in New Delhi, Mr Goyal said, the developed countries very keen to sign trade deals with India now. He said, before 2014, Indian economy was considered to be fragile and investors had their doubts about doing business with India.

Stressing upon the need for transparency and ease of doing business, the Minister assured traders and entrepreneurs that the Government will fully support traders who raise their voice against harassment by any authority.

He called upon traders to work with the Government to reduce compliance burden of people and businesses, but asked that they strictly follow ethical trade practices. He said, unnecessary, cumbersome and counter-productive laws and regulations must be uprooted to improve ease of doing business.

He asked traders to give priority to the quality of goods and services that India offered. Mr Goyal also underscored the need to encourage youngsters to come forward and lend a youthful energy to India’s growth story with new ideas.

He said, the clarion call of ‘vocal for local’ given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be taken up by the youth of the nation. He added that we must also encourage more and more women to become traders and entrepreneurs.