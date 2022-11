AMN

In Snooker, India’s cueist Pankaj Advani won all his group-round games to qualify for the knockout stage of the World men’s snooker championship in Antalya, Turkey. In the first match of group K, India’s cueist Advani overpowered Turkey’s Abdurrahman Yilmaz, scoring two breaks of 64 and 51 in the second and third frames to notch a 3-0 victory. The knockout stage will start today.