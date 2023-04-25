World Malaria Day: India registers 85% decline in malaria cases

World Malaria Day 2023 Every year on 25 April, Malaria Day is celebrated all over the world. Its purpose is to make people aware about this disease. Let us tell you that if malaria is not treated on time, it can cause serious problems.

World Malaria Day is being observed today. It is an international observance commemorated every year on 25th of April to recognise global efforts to control malaria. It is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control. World Malaria Day was instituted by WHO Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007. This year the theme is – Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement. Malaria is a disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable. Malaria symptoms include high fever,chills, headache and other flu like symptoms.

India has witnessed over 85.1 per cent decline in malaria cases and 83.36 per cent reduction in deaths during the year from 2015 to 2022. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has informed that India was the only high-burden country in South- East Asia region which reported a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. He said this during his virtual address to the Asia Pacific Malaria Leaders Conclave 2023 in New Delhi yesterday. Dr Mandaviya said, the country is making rapid progress towards eliminating Malaria by 2030. He said, Malaria is not just a public health issue but also a social, economic and political challenge that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders. The Union Health Minister highlighted, how India has emerged as a global example for its malaria-elimination strategies. He added that the government’s various health initiatives including Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission are contributing immensely towards strengthening India’s fight against the disease. The Minister added that keeping in line with India’s G20 Presidency mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future, New Delhi is committed to sharing its resources, knowledge and learnings with other countries as well in their mission to eliminate Malaria.

NITI Aayog member V K Paul stressed on the need to embrace the whole of government approach to tackle the disease.