World leaders extend condolences over Türkiye and Syria earthquakes

AMN / WEB DESK

World leaders have extended condolences over death and destruction due to massive earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. The combined death toll due to massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen to over two thousand while several thousands of people are injured in the region.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at 4:17 am local time in Gaziantep about 90 kilometres from the Syrian border while people were asleep. The region houses millions of refugees from the Syrian civil war.

UNITED NATIONS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the extensive loss of life in Türkiye and Syria after a deadly earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives.

“My heart goes out to the people of Türkiye and Syria in this hour of tragedy,” Guterres said in a statement.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured. The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the response. Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance.”

The UN chief called on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by the disaster many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge.

At least 1,498 people were killed and 8,533 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country’s disaster agency, AFAD.

Saudi crown prince voices condolences over deadly earthquakes

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Monday conveyed his condolences to Türkiye’s president in the wake of powerful deadly earthquakes in the country’s southern region.

In a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes and wished recovery for the injured, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over the loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India is committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time.

The Government of India has decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams along with relief material to Turkey. The relief measures will be taken up in coordination with the government of Türkey. The decision was taken in a meeting held by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P. K. Mishra in New Delhi today in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance and relief measures to the victims of the earthquake there.

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations. Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the government of Türkey and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General office in Istanbul.