World leaders express condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

AMN / NEWS DESK

Leaders around the world are expressing their condolences and paying homage to Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pain over the death of the Queen. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that the Queen will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. He added that the Queen personified dignity and decency in public life and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

The Prime Minister remembered the warmth and kindness extended by the Queen during his visits to UK in 2015 and 2018. Mr Modi said that during one of the meetings, the Queen showed him the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi had gifted on her wedding.

The Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with Queen’s family and people of UK in this sad hour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, the largest country in the Commonwealth, said the Queen’s service to Canadians will remain an important part of their history.

He said, “In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all.”

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also sent their condolences to the Royal Family.

They recalled how she charmed them with her wit, moved them with her kindness and generously shared her wisdom.

President Biden said, “I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly gracious and decent woman. Our thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.”

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio also expressed his condolences.

Kishida said, “This is a huge loss not only for the British people, but also for the international community. Japan will be with the people of Britain in overcoming this deep sorrow.”

Members of the public will have a chance to pay their respects in London.

Officials are already finalizing plans for a state funeral, within two weeks, at Westminster Abbey.

“Moment of great sadness” says King Charles III

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

He said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

During the coming period of mourning, he said he and his family would be “comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held”.

The King and his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will return to London on Friday, Buckingham Palace said. He is expected to address the nation on Friday.

Senior royals had gathered at Balmoral after the Queen’s doctors became concerned about her health earlier in the day.

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.