World leaders attend closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AMN / DOHA

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Lusail Stadium was attended by top leaders of several countries along with host Amir.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim and a host of Their Excellences Sheikhs and ministers.

QNA

The ceremony was also attended by the King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Namibia Hage Geingob, the President of the Togolese Republic Faure Gnassingbe, the President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, First Lady of the Republic of Madagascar Mialy Razakandisa Rajoelina, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, the President of Kurdistan Region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, the Minister of Transport and Representative of Canada’s Prime Minister Omar Alghabra, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, along with the heads of Olympic committees and federations, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, senior sports officials, and a large masses of fans.