World is witnessing powerful self-reliant India as dreamt by Netaji: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that from LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing powerful self-reliant India that was once dreamt by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Prime Minister said that India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty.

Mr Modi was addressing the gathering at Victoria memorial in Kolkata last evening after inaugurating Parakram Diwas celebrations. Parakram Diwas celebrations mark the 125th Birth Anniversary year of Netaji across the country. The Prime Minister said that Netaji dreamt of making India self reliant and he would have been proud to see India advancing towards achieving the target.

Recalling his sacrifice and contribution to India, the Prime Minister said, it is our duty to keep remembering him as Netaji is an inspiration for Country’s courage. Mr Modi said, when the country is entering 75 years of its independence this year, when the country is moving forward with the resolve of self-reliant India, then Netaji’s life, his work, his indomitable spirit and his decision are source of big inspiration for all of us.

The Prime Minister said, Netaji shook the consciousness of Indians living abroad and made the people of every caste, creed and every region from all over the country a soldier of the country. Praising the way India is fighting the Covid pandemic and helping neighbouring countries by supplying covid-19 vaccines, the Prime Minister said, as Netaji played the role in making India independent, West Bengal needs to play the leading role in making the country self reliant. Mr. Modi said that visiting Kolkata has always been an emotional moment for him. He mentioned that Howrah Kalka mail has been renamed after Netaji. The Prime Minister said that files related to Netaji were declassified by NDA government.

Praising Netaji’s leadership and vision, Mr Modi said that Netaji created an all women regiment, the regiment of Jhansi ki Rani at a time when people were expressing doubt in the capability of women.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also felicitated 4 veterans of Indian National Army and released a postal stamp and a coin. A compilation of letters written by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from 1926 to 1936 was also released in his presence.

Mr Modi also inaugurated a permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Subhas Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme “Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot” was also held. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the Prime Minister in Victoria Memorial. Union Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel welcomed the dignitaries on the programme. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo were also present on the occasion. Mr. Modi also visited the Museum of Victoria Memorial.

After arriving in Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi visited Netaji’s ancestral house ‘Netaji Bhawan’ in South Kolkata to pay homage to the great freedom fighter.

From there, Mr Modi accompanied by the West Bengal Governor went to National Library campus. He inaugurated the Artist Camp and unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

