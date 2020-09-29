World Heart Day being observed

AMN/ WEB DESK

Today is World Heart Day, aimed at drawing people’s attention to heart ailments and the whole range of associated health issues. This initiative was launched in 2000 by the World Heart Federation as an annual event and gets celebrated on 29th day of September ever since.

World Heart Day is commemorated to promote different preventive steps and changes in lifestyle to avoid any cardiovascular diseases, like heart attack, stroke, heart failure and any other condition related to the same.

On an average, more than 17 million people die from heart-related illnesses every year.

Various organizations celebrate World Heart Day from all over the globe by organizing activities like marathons, walks, public talks, fitness sessions, exhibitions and science fairs.

There are several ways one can be more attentive to their heart health, like partaking in physical exercises, stopping smoking, quitting alcohol and starting eating a healthy diet.

It is advisable for every individual to have their heart, blood pressure and cholesterol checked frequently.