World going through education crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic: UN Chief

AMN/ WEB DESK
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world is going through an education crisis as millions of children remain out of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, the UN chief said, we are in the middle of an education crisis and 56 million students are still affected by school closures due to COVID19, while 25 million may never return. He has noted that an effective pandemic recovery requires investment in teachers, digital learning, and systems fit for the future.
According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 198.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.22 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.11 billion.