World Economic Forum launches alliance to supercharge India’s climate action

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has launched the India chapter of the Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders to supercharge India’s climate action and decarbonization efforts.

Part of the World Economic Forum’s Climate Action Platform, the alliance will continue efforts to achieve the vision outlined in the white paper released last year, ‘Mission 2070: A Green New Deal for a Net Zero India’, on India’s low-carbon transition by 2070. It will bring together the government, businesses, and other key stakeholders to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Panchamrit’ pledge, which includes the country’s net-zero target by 2070.

A collaboration between the management consultancy Kearney and the Indian think-tank Observer Research Foundation, the alliance will serve as a high-level platform

