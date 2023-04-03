इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 06:21:23      انڈین آواز
World-class new knowledge on large scale can be created by promoting Indian languages, Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has said that it is possible to create world-class new knowledge and science on a large scale by promoting Indian languages. She said that among the many important suggestions in the New Education Policy 2020, emphasis has been laid on feeling proud of Indian heritage and on making the Indian languages the medium of instruction.

Addressing the 36th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University today, the President lauded the progress made by women in several sectors, including education, and noted that 55 per cent of the students who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas were women. She said that girl students account for more than half of the students who have received gold medals today.

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

