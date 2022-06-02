World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships, joining Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC.

AMN / WEB DESK

Women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda who recently won medals in the World Boxing Championships in Turkey on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zareen clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul on May 19, thus becoming only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion. Moun and Hooda bagged bronze medals.

Since winning a gold medal in the flyweight division at the Women’s Junior and Youth World Boxing Championship in Turkey in 2011, it has been a difficult journey for Zareen.

In the 2019 edition of the senior World Championships, Mary Kom was preferred over Zareen because of her consistent performances despite the latter asking for a fair trial from the BFI. Mark Kom went on to claim her eighth world medal, a bronze.