World Brain Day being today

Today is World Brain Day. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting advocacy related to brain health.
It is celebrated on July 22. This year, the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and MS International Federation (MSIF) are at the forefront, leading the campaign to spread awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological disease whose effects range from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability.
The theme of this year’s World Brain Day is “Stop Multiple Sclerosis”, which entails raising global awareness about multiple sclerosis.