AMN

World Braille Day is being observed today. It is observed to raise awareness about the importance of Braille as a means of communication in the full realisation of the human rights of the visually impaired and partially sighted people. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of French educator Louis Braille, who invented the Braille language in the year 1809.

The National Federation of the Blind, today organised a programme in New Delhi to mark the day. General Secretary of the Federation, S K Rungta highlighted the importance of the day in the life of the visually impaired. He said despite technological developments, Braille can not be substituted.