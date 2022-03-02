FreeCurrencyRates.com

World Bank announces over 1 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Bank on has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, An agency report said that the money will go to UN agencies and international NGOs while remaining “outside the control” of the country’s Taliban rulers.

The reallocation from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) follows the $280 million in ARTF funds disbursed last December, and is aimed at supporting the humanitarian response over the critical winter months. The funds, to be delivered in the form of grants, aim “to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement.

ARTF is a multi-donor fund that coordinates international aid to improve the lives of millions of Afghans. It is administered by the World Bank on behalf of donor partners.

Because the World Bank is unable to provide money directly to the Taliban regime– which is not recognized by the international community.

