Modernisation of Kochi Fishing Harbour to be completed by this year: Union Minister Dr. L Murugan

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. L Murugan said today, the work on the modernisation of the Kochi Fishing Harbour to bring it at par with international level, will be completed by this year end.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the Kochi Fishing Harbour, the Minister said, the tendering process has been completed and the contract work has been awarded for the 169 crore rupee scheme.

He said, the fish brought to the harbour will be transferred on conveyors to the auction hall, dressing area, and then to the modern processing units, ensuring hygienic handling. The harbour will have dormitories, restaurants, washrooms, and medical facilities for the benefit of the fishermen, he added.

Stating that the Union Government has earmarked 20,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana for creating infrastructure in the fisheries sector, the Minister said, the focus is on developing fish landing centres, cold storages, ice factories, and the modernisation of the fish markets. He pointed out that despite COVID, the country’s marine products exports showed a 32 percent rise.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting on the progress of the Kochi Fishing Harbour project with people’s representatives and officials of the Cochin Port Authority.

Dr. Murugan, who is on a six-day visit to Kerala, is scheduled to visit Kodungallur in Thrissur district this evening and leave for New Delhi tomorrow.