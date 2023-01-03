FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2023 06:45:08      انڈین آواز

Modernisation of Kochi Fishing Harbour to be completed by this year: Union Minister Dr. L Murugan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. L Murugan said today, the work on the modernisation of the Kochi Fishing Harbour to bring it at par with international level, will be completed by this year end.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the Kochi Fishing Harbour, the Minister said, the tendering process has been completed and the contract work has been awarded for the 169 crore rupee scheme.

He said, the fish brought to the harbour will be transferred on conveyors to the auction hall, dressing area, and then to the modern processing units, ensuring hygienic handling. The harbour will have dormitories, restaurants, washrooms, and medical facilities for the benefit of the fishermen, he added.

Stating that the Union Government has earmarked 20,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana for creating infrastructure in the fisheries sector, the Minister said, the focus is on developing fish landing centres, cold storages, ice factories, and the modernisation of the fish markets. He pointed out that despite COVID, the country’s marine products exports showed a 32 percent rise.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting on the progress of the Kochi Fishing Harbour project with people’s representatives and officials of the Cochin Port Authority.

Dr. Murugan, who is on a six-day visit to Kerala, is scheduled to visit Kodungallur in Thrissur district this evening and leave for New Delhi tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart