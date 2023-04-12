Wonderla Kochi introduces two new 2 water Rides: Korneto & Twister

Kochi

Wonderla Holidays Ltd., the largest amusement park chain in India, has launched two exciting water rides, Korneto and Twister, at its Kochi Park. The inauguration of the rides took place on April 10th by Popular Malayalam film actress Ms. Nikhila Vimal in the presence of Mr. Arun K Chittilappilly, the Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays, and park head Mr. Ravikumar MA. With the launch of Korneto and Twister, Wonderla Holidays has once again proven its commitment to providing world-class entertainment experiences for visitors of all ages.

Addressing the gathering, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “We’re excited to launch two new water attractions ‘Korneto and Twister’ at our Kochi Park. These exciting new rides have been designed to provide our visitors with an unforgettable experience, full of fun and excitement. Our aim is to keep pushing the boundaries of entertainment and create an environment where everyone can enjoy themselves to the fullest. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our park and seeing the smiles on their faces as they try out our new rides.”

He also added that “with a total 55 which is a combination of High thrill, Water, Land and kids’ rides, Wonderla is all set to celebrate the spirit of Summerla fiesta till 31st Maywith a host of programs that include Live shows, sumptuous food fest, DJ, fun games and much more thrills. We welcome everyone to enjoy the excitement of summer at Wonderla with family and friends”.

Speaking at the occasion, Malayalam Film actress Nikhila Vimal said, “I take great pride in unveiling Korneto and Twister. This park has been the most popular name in every family & friends circle and is responsible for creating memories for everyone since more than 2 decades now. As someone who loves seeking out new adventures, these new rides are the perfect complement to an already amazing experience at Wonderla. I have no doubt that visitors will be blown away by the excitement and fun these rides provide,”