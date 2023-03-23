इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2023 04:58:20      انڈین آواز
Women’s World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas & Saweety Boora confirm medals for India

In Boxing, star Indian pugilists Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Saweety Boora confirmed at least four medals for India by advancing to the semi-finals in the Women’s World Boxing Championships being held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi yesterday.

Lovlina added a third World Championship medal to her kitty with a 5-0 win over last year’s World Championships bronze medallist Rady Gramane of Mozambique in 75 kg category. She will face 2018 world champion Li Qian of China in the semi-finals.

Squaring off against the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Madoka Wada of Japan, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu secured a scintillating win in the quarterfinals of 48 kg category with the Referee Stops Contest verdict. The Indian will now take on Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Nikhat successfully continued her title defence by recording a hard-fought 5-2 win against the two-time World Championships bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand in 50-kilogram category. She will face Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the semifinals.

Saweety recorded a dominating 5-0 win against Viktoria Kebikava of Belarus in the 81 kg event. She will be going up against Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in her next bout.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Chaudhary in 52 kg and Manisha Moun in 57 kg went down fighting in the quarter-finals despite their best efforts.

