Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan set target of 150 runs for India

Chasing the target of 150 runs, India were 61 for 1 in 8.2 overs against Pakistan In Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup at Newlands, Cape Town when report last came in.

Earlier Pakistan won the toss, elected to bat and scored 149 for 4 in stipulated 20 overs. Captain Bismah Maroof hitted 68 runs not out, while Ayesha Naseem scored 43 runs. From Indian side, Radha Yadav took 2 wickets, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took 1 wicket each.

In another fixtur today, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the same venue at 10.30 pm IST.