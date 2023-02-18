Women’s T20 World Cup: India to take on England in group stage match in South Africa

@T20WorldCup

In the Women’s T20 World Cup, India will take on England in the group-stage match at St George’s Park at Gqeberha in South Africa this evening, February 18. The match will start at 6:30 PM Indian Time. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far.

India opened their World Cup campaign by successfully chasing 149 against Pakistan, the highest chase of the tournament so far, before comfortably beating West Indies by six wickets. England also thrashed West Indies before defeating Ireland in a low-scoring encounter.