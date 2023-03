AMN

In Women’s Premier League Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were 64 for 3 in 12.2 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai when report last came in.

Earlier Mumbai Indinas won the toss and elected to field.

In another match, UP Warriorz will meet Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 07:30 PM today.