Women’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Giants by 55 runs

In Women’s Premier League cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 55 runs last night, March 14. Asked to bat first by Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians scored 162 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target of 163 runs, Gujarat could score 107 runs in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Mumbai kept striking at regular intervals and did not let Gujarat batters form any big partnership. With this win, the Mumbai Indians became the first team of the WPL to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was declared Player of the Match for her brilliant 51-run knock. Yastika Bhatia was the second highest scorer for Mumbai Indians with 44 runs. For Gujarat Giants, Harleen Deol scored 22 runs and Sneh Rana made 20 runs. For Gujarat, Ashleigh Gardner scalped three wickets while for Mumbai, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews took three wickets each. Today, March 15, UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai at 7.30 pm.