Women’s Premier League Cricket: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Gujarat Giants today

In Women’s Premier League Cricket, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai tonight at 7:30 pm.
Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by 5 wickets at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai yesterday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore achieved the victory target of 136 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 18 overs. For RCB, Kanika Ahuja scored 46 runs while Richa Ghosh made unbeaten 31. Earlier, put into bat, UP Warriorz were bowled out for 135 in 19.3 overs. For UP, Grace Harris with a knock of 46 runs was the top scorer followed by Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma with contributions of 22 runs each.

