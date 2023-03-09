Women’s Premier League Cricket: Delhi Capitals to face Mumbai Indians

AMN

In the Women’s Premier League Cricket, Gujarat Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs yesterday, March 8.

Sneh Rana led Gujarat Giants to win the toss and opted to bat. They scored 201 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with the loss of seven wickets. Sophia Dunkley scored 65 runs followed by Harleen Deol’s 67 runs. Chasing a target of 202 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore were able to score 190 losing 6 wickets in 20 overs Sophie Devine scored the highest 66 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants took three wickets.

In today’s fixture, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians at 7:30 this evening at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.