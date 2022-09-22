FreeCurrencyRates.com

Women’s Cricket: India defeat England by 88 runs in 2nd ODI at Canterbury

In Women’s Cricket, India defeated hosts England by 88 runs in their second One-Day International at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Put into bat first, Indian eves posted a record total of 333 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 50 overs, riding on Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 143 runs off just 111 balls and Harleen Deol’s 58 runs off 72 balls. This was visitors’ highest-ever ODI total against England. Chasing the massive total, the hosts were bundled out for 245 runs in 44.2 overs. For England, Danielle Wyatt was the top-scorer with 65 runs. For the visitors, Renuka Thakur picked four wickets and Dayalan Hemalatha scalped two wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged player of the match for her match-winning century. Earlier, England Women won the toss and elected to bowl. The visitors made a promising start to the ODI series, with a thumping seven-wicket win on Sunday, at Hove. The third and final ODI series will be played on Saturday at Lords. This series will serve as a farewell to veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who would bow out of international Cricket after the third ODI.

