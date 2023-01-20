इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 02:39:57      انڈین آواز
Women’s cricket: India beat hosts South Africa by 27 runs in 1st match of tri nation T20 series

@BCCI Women

In Women’s Cricket, India defeated Hosts South Africa by 27 runs in the opening match of T20 Tri-Nation Series at Buffalo Park on Thursday night. Put into bat by South Africa, Visitors posted a competitive total of 147 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Deepti Sharma scored a 33-run knock and Yastika Bhatia hit 35 runs while debutant Amanjot Kaur remained unbeaten on a knock of 41 runs off 30 balls.

In reply, the Proteas were limited to a total of 120 for 9 in the allotted 20 overs. India bowled their innings to perfection to disrupt South Africa’s innings. Deepti Sharma scalped 3 wickets while Devika Vaidya bagged 2 wickets.

Skipper Sune Luus top-scored for South Africa with  29 runs off 30 balls.

This Tri-Nation tournament features West Indies apart from India and South Africa. India will take on West Indies on 23rd January at 10:30 pm Indian Time.

