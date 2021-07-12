Women’s Cricket: India beat England by 8 runs

Indian women beat hosts England by eight runs in a thrilling match, leveling the T20 series 1-1 at Hove tongiht.

Put into bat, India scored 148 for four in stipulated 20 overs. Shafali Verma made a superb 48 runs in 38 balls. While Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was out for 31 runs, Smriti Mandhana contributed 20 runs. Deepti Sharma remained not out on 24.

In reply, England could only manage 140 for 8 in the 20 overs with the help of Tammy Beaumont 59 and Heather Knight 30

For India, Poonam Yadav bagged two wickets while Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma took one each.

England won the toss and elected to bowl.

In the first T20 of the three match series on Friday, the hosts beat India by 18 runs through Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-hit encounter at Northampton. The third and final T20 will be played at Chelmsford on 14th of this month.