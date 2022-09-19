Women’s Cricket: India beat England by 7 wickets in 1st ODI of 3-match series

AMN

In Women’s Cricket, India beat England by seven wickets in the first One-Day International of 3-match series at County Ground at Hove, England last night. With this, India has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 228 runs set by England, India made 232 for the loss of three wickets in the 44.2 overs. For India, Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer with 91 runs while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 74 runs. Yastika Bhatia also made valuable 50 runs.

Smriti Mandhana was declared Player of the Match. For hosts, Kate Cross took two wickets and Charlotte Dean took a wicket. Batting first, England women scored 227 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Davidson Richards was the top scorer with unbeaten 50 runs. Earlier, India had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Second One Day International will be played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Wednesday. Before this series, England women had won the 3-match T20 international series against India by 2-1.