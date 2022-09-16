Women’s cricket: England beat India in final T-20, win 3 match T-20 series

In Women’s cricket, England defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T-20 International and won the three match T-20 series by 2-1 at the County Ground in Bristol. Chasing 123 runs to win the match last night, England made 126 runs in 18.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. For England, Sophia Dunkley with 49 was the top scorer while Alice Capsey made unbeaten 38 runs.

For the visitors, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar took a wicket each. Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, India made 122 for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated twenty overs. Sophie Ecclestone scalped three wickets for England and was declared Player of the Match. Sophia Dunkley was adjudged Player of the Series. Both teams will begin three-match ODI series on Sunday.