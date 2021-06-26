Women’s 10M Air Pistol team clinch second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi

Indian Women’s 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal to earn the second medal for the country at the World Cup Shooting in Osijek, Croatia, on Friday.

Saurabh Chaudhary won India’s first medal, also a bronze, on the opening day on Thursday in the Men’s 10M Air Pistol event.

The trio of Rahi Sarnobat, , Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal made it through two qualification rounds to be in medal contention. They had topped round one on Thursday and then in round two, featuring the top eight teams of round one, missed the gold medal match by two points.

Germany, shot a combined 575 out of 600 to pip India who finished with 573. Germany settled for a silver after losing to Bulgaria who topped with 576.

In the bronze medal match against the Hungarian trio of Veronika Major, Sara Fabian and Miriam Jako, the Indians took a 14-6 lead, winning seven of the first 10 series of three single shots per member per team.

The team with the highest three-shot aggregate is awarded two points, whereas in case of a tie, the points are split equally. The first to 16-points wins the match.

The Hungarians did come back strongly to make it 14-12, but the Indians held their nerve to clinch the bronze.

In the Men’s 10M Air Rifle Team bronze medal match, India failed .The Indian trio of Divyansh Panwar, Deepak Kumar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and the Serbian team were tied at 4-4, 5-5,6-6, 8-8, 10-10, 12-12 and then 14-14 before the latter finally clinched it in the end.

In the Men’s Skeet, India’s lone entrant Gurjoat Khangura finished 56thwith a score of 115 in qualification.