Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2021 07:27:29

Women Tennis; Sania, Ankita to lead India’s charge in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-offs against Latvia

New Delhi 16 March :  Country’s number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rankings Ankita Raina and six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza will lead India’s charge in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off tie against Latvia in April.With 29 ties each to their credit in their Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as Fed Cup) playing history, Ankita Raina and  Sania Mirza will play crucial role  in the first meeting between the two nations in the World Cup of Tennis.

The tie is slated to  be played  on April 16 and 17 at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe in Jurmala, Latvia.

Rutuja Bhosale, Zeel Desai, and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other three s players selected to represent India for the play-off tie. Riya Bhatia has been named a reserve player.Vishal Uppal, who led the Indian side to its historic maiden promotion to World Group, will continue as the captain.

Team India was promoted to the World Group Play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup last year after finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Group I event, beating Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.

China topped the regional group event and will be facing the Netherlands in an away tie. 

The World Group Play-offs will feature 16 nations— eight losing teams from the Qualifiers and eight promoted teams from regional Group I events — four teams from Europe/Africa Group I, two teams from Americas Group I, two teams from Asia/Oceania Group I.

The winners of the play-offs will progress to the qualifiers and losers will compete in respective regional Group I event in 2022.

Earlier this month, Sania and her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia crashed out of the Qatar Total Open after facing a defeat in the semi-final.

Sania, who was competing in her first tournament in more than 12 months, marked her return to tennis with a credible semi-final finish in the showpiece event before making a winning return to the WTA circuit.Selection Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) comprising of Nandan Bal (Chairman), Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse and Sai Jayalakshmi met here on Tuesday  and picked up the squad . The meeting was also attended by AITA Secretary General, Anil Dhupar, AITA Vice-President (Sports), Hironmoy Chatterjee and Captain Vishal Uppal in his capacity of ex-officio member.

Badminton; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth to lead India’s challenge at All England Open

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,16 March : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu Sania Nehwal Kidambi Srikankth, and B Sai ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

