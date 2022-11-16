FreeCurrencyRates.com

Women empowerment must to make India a developed nation: President Murmu

AMN / BHOPAL

President Droupadi Murmu today said that women empowerment was essential to make India self-reliant and developed nation. Addressing a conference of Women’s Self Help Groups here, the President stressed the need to create such an environment in which women feel free and fearless and can make full use of their potential.

She urged women to inspire each other, help each other, raise their voices together for each other’s rights, and move forward together on the path of progress. President Murmu said, overall development of the country lies in the progress of women of the country. She expressed confidence that with the contribution of women, India would emerge as a developed nation in near future. The President said, Women’s Self Help Groups are good platforms for bringing women together and taking them forward in various directions of progress.

She said, economic self-reliance is an effective means of empowering women. The President said, economic and social self-reliance complement each other. She said, Self Help Groups can contribute effectively in the self-reliance of women and greater participation of women through the Groups will strengthen the economy, society and the country.

President Murmu expressed happiness that the women’s literacy rate is increasing in rural areas. She said, our sisters and daughters are moving towards earning their own livelihood and achieving economic self-reliance and it is resulting in improving the living standard of rural families.

Earlier this morning, President visited Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in Bhopal. The museum showcases the tribal culture, traditions, customs, paintings and artifacts of the tribes of the region.

