Women achievers to receive Chhattisgarh Veerni Awards on April 14

Veerni Awards have been instituted to celebrate and honour women who have broken the shackle and made their own path while empowering others and can be role models for the youth of Chhattisgarh.



The first edition of Chhattisgarh Veerni Awards will be presented to the recipient on Ambedkar Jayanti, 14th of April, 2021, via a virtual ceremony. The awardees are a diverse group of women achievers and leaders from Chhattisgarh and other parts of India in the fields of law, education, literature, history, music, business, sports, law enforcement and social work – including, Teejan Bai, Dutee Chand, Shubha Mudgal, Rebecca Mammen John, Sabbah Haji, Rana Safvi, Budhri Taati, Keshkunwar Panika, Amita Shriwas, Lakshmi Karyare, Ameera Shah, Yashica Dutt, Ankita Gupta, and Savita Awasthi.



These awards have been instituted by Smart City, Raipur led by Mr. Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor- Raipur, and will be presented by the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel.



The awardees will be presented with a hamper that celebrates local folk arts, handicraft and artisans. The government has worked with a master artisan and especially designed and commissioned a trophy in the Dokra Tribal Art antique lost wax method. This statue depicts a woman crowning herself and is symbolic of the government’s commitment to work to level the playing field for women. Shawls and sarees have been commissioned from the state-run women’s handloom cooperative, and celebrate the rich tradition of the region’s famous Tussar and Kosa Silk in exclusive designs. In addition to showcasing the extraordinary traditions of the state, these shawls and sarees tell multiple other important stories.

The awards were announced on the 8th of March 2021, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, followed by the release of the list of recipients in the month of April 2021. The awards symbolise the Chief Minister’s affirmation that the government of Chhattisgarh remains resolute towards the cause of empowering and celebrating women in Indian and Chhattisgarhi society. They signify a core idea: that a nation, economy and society can only progress when women progress. These awards also emphasise the urgent need for a greater representation of women in every field.

Announcing the Chhatisgarh Veerni Awards, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said: “On the 8th of March, 2021, to mark International Women’s Day, the Chhattisgarh strengthens its resolve to create a state where women are free, empowered, included and celebrated every single day of every single year. Our government has initiated programmes and policies that focus on women’s needs and attempt to level the playing field for them. On this date, we will renew our pledge to keep women’s interests on our minds while making policies in every sector.

It is our firm belief that empowering women with education, resources, and rights will enable our economy, our society, our families and our culture to scale the heights of glory. Women have the capacity to nurture and lead and it is imperative that we help them to equip themselves to achieve their full potential. As part of this effort we announce an award to recognize the contributions made by women in the state of Chattisgarh. We will also take the opportunity to honour women who have set examples across the country.

We hope this endeavour will inspire more women to rise up as leaders in their chosen fields and more men to be their allies.

The ceremony will take place on the birth anniversary of Shri Bhimrao Ambedkar and also honour his immense contribution to nation building and the rights of Dalits and women.”

Below is the list of awardees from Chhattisgarh and other states of India.

