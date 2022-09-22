Within 2 years govt will take 5G service to large part of India: IT Minister

AMN / MUMBAI

Union minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 5G service in the country in the first week of October.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival-2022 in Mumbai, Mr. Vaishnaw said, within two years the government will be able to take the 5G service to a large part of the country.

Stating that each and every village deserves digital services, the minister said, 30 billion dollars would be spent on reaching out to the villages and hamlets for last-mile connectivity. He said, 4G bandwidth at present, and 5G bandwidth in the future, will be connected to these villages to enable the youth from the region to put their creative energy and participate in the digital journey taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He informed that one and a half lakh gram panchayats in the country have been linked to the internet fiber network. Mr. Vaishnaw said the government will be creating an ecosystem of village entrepreneurs. He elucidated that the strength of the youth is immense, who can provide good services. Likewise, the energy of these youth would be channelized to make them part of the growth journey.

The IT Minister said, 80 thousand new connections are being given every month, adding that it is the commitment of the government to make sure that fiber internet connection reaches each and every village with high-speed, good-quality bandwidth for the people.

He said, the Prime Minister has given a target to overhaul the entire telecom setup and has asked for a digital regulatory framework of a global benchmark. As part of this overhaul process, the Indian Telecommunication Bill-2022 has been uploaded to the website and people can make suggestions and views on this legislation.

The Minister also pitched for regulation through systematic and robust ways on online gaming, crypto, payments, credit fraud, and also to stop spreading fake news.