With INS Vikrant, India Joins Elite Group of Nations with Large Aircraft Carriers

PM Commissioned 1st India-Made Aircraft Carrier

262 metres long and 62 metres wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India. It can have 30 aircraft on board and a crew of nearly 1,600.

AMN / WEB DESK

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned INS Vikrant, India’s first home-built aircraft carrier, in a grand ceremony at Cochin Shipyard. The 45,000-tonne warship has been built at a cost of ₹ 20,000 crore.

The commission of India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi on Friday, put India into a select league of countries with the domestic capability to build such large warships.

262 metres long and 62 metres wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India. It can have 30 aircraft on board, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters. The warship can accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600.

Prime Minister exclaimed that Vikrant is huge, massive and vast. It is distinguished, it is also special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of India in the 21st century. If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, the ocean and the challenges are endless – then India’s answer is Vikrant. The incomparable Amrit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is Vikrant. Vikrant is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant.

Mr Modi acknowledged and praised the contribution of the Navy, engineers of Cochin Shipyard, scientists and especially the workers who worked on the project. He also noted the happy and auspicious occasion of Onam that is adding even more happiness to the occasion.

The Prime Minister remarked that when Vikrant descends to protect our maritime zone, many women soldiers of the Navy will also be stationed there. The restrictions that were there are now being removed. Just as there are no boundaries for the capable waves, there will be no boundaries or restrictions for the daughters of India. Mr Modi said, drop by drop water becomes like a vast ocean. He also mentioned the salute by the indigenous canon on this Independence Day. Similarly, if every citizen of India starts living the Mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, then it will not take long for the country to become self-reliant.

