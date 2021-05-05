With 41,953 new positive cases, Kerala reports highest single day surge in COVID cases so far

AMN

Kerala reported the highest single day surge in COVID cases so far, as it confirmed 41,953 new positive cases today. The test positivity rate has touched 25.69 per cent. Bringing relief, 23,106 persons recovered from COVID infection. Also, 58 deaths have been confirmed due to COVID, taking the death toll to 5,565. Presently 3,75,658 active cases are there in Kerala.

Addressing the media today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Covid scenario in the state is highly critical and the common public need to be very cautious. The current regulations and restrictions will be further tightened in the coming days. COVID treatment facilities are being increased across the State. Mr Vijayan further said that there is currently no issue with Oxygen availability but with the increasing demand, the oxygen stock is being enhanced.