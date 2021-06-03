Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
04 Jun 2021

Wishes of 135 crore people are with sportspersons who will be representing India in Olympics: PM﻿

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New  Delhi. 3 June: With Tokyo Olympics 50 days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday  reviewed country’s preparations for this mega event  and said that the wishes of 135 crore Indians  are with the sportspersons who will be representing the country in the Games.

He  said that sports is at the heart of our national character and our youth are creating a strong and vibrant culture of sports and added that for every young sportsperson shining on the global stage, a thousand more will be inspired to take up sports.

Mr Modi directed that every qualified / probable athlete, support staff and officials  going  for the Games must be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Prime Minister  said that he will  connect  with  Olympics contingent through a video conference in July, to encourage them and wish them on behalf of all Indians.

On the occasion of a presentation was made by officials on various aspects of operational readiness for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. 

Prime Minister was briefed that a total of 100 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify for Tokyo Olympics details of which will emerge by end of June 2021. 

While a total of 19 Indian athletes had participated at the last Paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. 26 para athletes have qualified and 16 more are likely to qualify this time.

He was apprised about the various steps taken towards ensuring uninterrupted training for athletes amidst the pandemic, participation in international competitions to win Olympic quota, vaccination of athletes, and customised support being provided to them.

Officials said that special attention will also be given towards motivating athletes and boosting their morale of athletes while they participate in the Olympics. Therefore, regular video conferences will be organised with their parents and family members back in India, through the course of the competition.

SPORTS

