Winter storm kills 64 across United States, thousands of flights cancelled

WEB DESK

The death toll from the massive winter storm across the United States has climbed to 64. Out of these, 28 deaths have been reported in the New York city of Buffalo.

In US, nationwide, temperatures plummeted and huge snow drifts have left cities in whiteouts resulting in power outages, cancellations of thousands of flights and residents trapped in their homes without food.

New York’s Erie County which includes Buffalo, is among the hardest hit areas in the winter storm, which has stretched from Canada all the way to the Mexican border.

In Buffalo, a state official said, military police are being brought in to help manage traffic in the city, where a driving ban remains in place.

The death toll, however, is expected to rise as search efforts continue.

New York state officials said emergency personnel were going from car to car searching for survivors of the storm, and finding bodies in cars and snow banks.

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to help with rescue efforts in New York.

The weeklong storm battering the North America, forced has the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights across the United States so far.

US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration allowing federal support for New York State. His heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend, he tweeted.

Neighbouring state New Jersey also sent emergency services to New York state to provide further assistance. State Governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, described the storm as the blizzard of the century.

Forecasters said bad weather will ease in the next few days, but the advice remains to avoid travelling.

Over the weekend an estimated 250,000 homes and businesses experienced blackouts – although power has been steadily restored.

In Canada, the central province of Ontario and Quebec, in the north-east, hit by the storm.

Ontario’s Prince Edward County, along Lake Ontario, declared a state of emergency.

Scientists said the climate change crisis may have contributed to the intensity of the storm.

