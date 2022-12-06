Winter Session of Parliament: Government held meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties

AMN

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which is to begin tomorrow, the Government today held a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament. The meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held at the Parliament House complex. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan attended the meeting.

Floors leaders from several Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, TMC, and NCP were also present.

After the meeting, Pralhad Joshi told the media that the Government is ready to discuss any issue allowed by the chair in Parliament. He also requested all the party leaders for their active cooperation and support to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh also thanked the leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting. He also stated that necessary efforts would be made by the Government to discuss matters of urgent public importance besides the usual legislative business in Parliament.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged the government for extensive debates on various issues during the Winter Session. He demanded that issues like unemployment, inflation, the situation on the Indo-China border, and MSP for farmers may be discussed during the Winter Session.

The Winter Session which will begin tomorrow to continue till the 29th of December. The Session will provide a total of 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. As many as 25 legislative items have been identified which will be taken during the Session. They include Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2022.