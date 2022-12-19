Winter session of Maharashtra Assembly begins

AMN/ WEB DESK

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, began today in sub-capital city Nagpur after a gap of two years owing to corona pandemic. The first day of session started with discussion over the ongoing Karnataka and Maharashtra border issue.

Leader of the opposition in assembly Ajit Pawar said a Member of Parliament Dhairyasheel Mane was barred from going to Belagav in Karnataka when The Maharashtra unification committee was protesting against Karnataka government in Belgav.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to all parties to stand together in support of border residents. He said the Center has taken serious note of the issue related to Marathi people and Marathi identity. The dispute is pending in the Supreme Court.



The Chief Minister also informed the House that a decision was taken in the recent cabinet meeting regarding the approval of an irrigation scheme worth two thousand crores for 48 villages in the border area.

Additional demands of more than 52 thousand 327 crore rupees were presented in the Legislative Assembly today.