Winter session of Karnataka Legislature begins today

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature began in Belagavi today. Both the Houses paid homage to the departed leaders including former Chief Minister of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, former MPs Kolar Basavanagowda and Abdul Siddique and former members of state legislature N T Bommanna, Srishailappa Bidaruru, Anand Chandrashekar Mamani among others.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwavar Hedge Kageri, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP ministers and MLAs unveiled the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr B R Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Jagatjyothi Basavanna and Vivekananda in the legislative Assembly hall today in Belagavi.

The leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress members staged a protest against the installation of the Veer Savarkar portrait in the Assembly hall.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaraimaiah has said that the party will raise several issues in the Assembly including voter data theft in Bengaluru. Karnataka Congress party Chief D K Shivakumar has said that corruption issues will be raised in the 10 days session.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the SC/ST Reservation Ordinance, increasing the reservation limits will be introduced in the session.

Meanwhile the police denied Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti to hold Mahamelav in Belagavi. The Samiti is an organisation of Marathi-speaking people, seeking merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra. The case is sub-judice now.