The winners of the “Samajh Sansad ki” competition, organized at Kota-Bundi parliament constituency in Rajasthan will visit Parliament from April 30 to 10 May.

This competition was organised on the initiative of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, with an aim to strengthen democratic values and constitutional ideals among the youth.

It is the first competition of its kind. In the first phase, about 500 students will visit Delhi. Students of class 6 to 12 are selected for this tour.