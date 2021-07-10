Wimbledon: Berrettini makes history for Italy

No.7 seed extends winning streak on grass with victory in four sets over Hubert Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in men’s final

Matteo Berrettini made his first Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz. Berrettini got a break to begin with in the fourth set and just held his serve from there to make the final. Hurkacz forced a fourth set as he takes the third set 7-6(3) in a fighting display. Berrettini had a two-set lead in the semi-final after he smoked Hurkacz 6-0 in the second set. Berrettini took the first set 6-3 against Hurkacz and has the lead in the semi-final.

The Italians have been waiting 144 years for this, for one of their own to go through into a final at the All England Club. No Italian man had ever previously served as quickly or as brilliantly on the Wimbledon grass, or played with as much poise at such a big, life-defining moment, as the 25-year-old Roman in a reversed baseball cap.

When Berrettini led 6-3, 6-0 it appeared as though this meeting of first-time Wimbledon semi-finalists was going to be very lopsided. While Hurkacz took the third set in the tie-break, Berrettini broke in the opening game of the fourth set and went on to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic set up a final meet with Matteo Berrettini in the singles final on Sunday with a 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 win over 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

This is Djokovic’s 30th Grand Slam final and a seventh at the All England Club. Djokovic held his serve with ease to win the semi-final.

Djokovic broke Shapovalov to take a 6-5 lead and served for the match. Both Shapovalov and Djokovic stayed with each other in the third set for a long time. Djokovic took a two-set lead as he took the second set 7-5. Unforced errors from Shapovalov on the big points again and he was broken. Shapovalov had five break points but he could not convert any in the second set.

Djokovic came from a break down to take the first set 7-6(3). A wild tiebreak where Djokovic showed vulnerabilities too but Shapovalov’s nerves gave away. Djokovic broke back Shapovalov when the Canadian was serving for the set. Shapovalov broke Djokovic early in the first set.